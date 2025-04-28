'National awards are influenced by corruption and lobbying,' says Actor Paresh Rawal

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal recently opened up about the National Awards in an interview with The Lallantop, claiming that the awards are influenced by corruption and lobbying. He shared an instance from the past when his films Sir (1993) and Sardar (1993) were in the running for the prestigious honour, and he was made aware of lobbying efforts by a sitting Member of Parliament in Delhi.

Known for his powerful performances in both Hindi films and theatre, Rawal referred to the National Awards as 'a game' but expressed his respect for them. "I respect two awards from the bottom of my heart, and I've received both of them – the Dinanath Mangeshkar Award and the PL Deshpande Award. For other awards, I wouldn't even step out of my house. I respect the one who is giving the award, but I accept all others as mere acknowledgements for me and my team," Rawal explained.