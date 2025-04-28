Television actress Navina Bole accuses Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour

Bole expressed discomfort with the request, saying, "I really need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you really want to see, but I cannot be sitting here and strip right now." Despite her discomfort, Bole managed to leave the situation, and Khan reportedly called her several times afterward, asking why she wasn’t returning.

She also revealed that a year later, Khan contacted her again, offering her a role and seemingly forgetting their previous encounter. Bole said, “This guy must be hitting on so many women that he does not even remember that one year ago he had called me to his place and he has already hit on me so badly."

These recent allegations are part of a larger pattern of accusations against Sajid Khan that first came to light during India’s #MeToo movement in 2018. Several women, including actress Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay, have accused Khan of harassment. In response to the allegations, Khan stepped down from directing Housefull 4 and was suspended by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) for one year after an investigation.