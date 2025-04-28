'To be a small part of something bigger is my goal’ says Madhavan on Kesari Chapter 2

Madhavan believes that, Kesari Chapter 2 has a profound effect on audiences one that goes far beyond just a typical viewing experience. As he puts it, the impact "seeps into one's very bones."
In a recent interview with Mid Day, Madhavan shared a memorable moment from the filming of 3 Idiots, recalling that during production, he had warned director Rajkumar Hirani that it would be hard for him to top that film. Now, he says, Kesari Chapter 2 has that same special quality.
In the historical drama, Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, the Crown’s lawyer, who appears in a crucial yet secondary role. The film tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar) and his confrontation with the British Raj over its involvement in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While Madhavan’s role may not be the most prominent, he believes it fits perfectly with his aim to be part of meaningful stories.
“To be a small part of something bigger is my goal," he explained. "If the plot pans out, everyone wins."
Madhavan’s choice to work on such films reflects his preference for stories with depth over chasing popularity. He remarked that he's never concerned with how much time he spends on screen or how his image is portrayed. In fact, he even admitted that he’s never asked about the size of his face on a poster.
When he first joined Kesari Chapter 2, Madhavan was reassured that the film was being made for the right reasons. His trust in the project deepened after seeing Akshay Kumar’s dedication. Madhavan recalled a phone call he received from Akshay two weeks before the film’s release, at 4 a.m. "Even though their battle is progressing smoothly, his character will emerge victorious in the end,” Madhavan said. Despite his smaller role, he wanted to ensure the film ended with a significant final scene. Akshay flew down from Dubai, and Madhavan from Chennai, to film it just two weeks before the release, showing the effort and commitment involved.
Now, as Madhavan reflects on his career, he values films that have an emotional connection with audiences. "It’s the first time I’ve ever seen an audience patiently waiting for the final credits to roll," he said. He believes that the fate of a film often lies in the editing process. A large-scale movie might feel soulless, he explained, while a smaller film made for the right reasons can become a surprise hit, just like Tanu Weds Manu or Tanu Weds Manu Returns.
In the end, for Madhavan, it’s not about popularity or fame – it’s about the story and the emotions that resonate with the audience. Kesari Chapter 2 seems to be the perfect reflection of this philosophy.