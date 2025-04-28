'To be a small part of something bigger is my goal’ says Madhavan on Kesari Chapter 2

Madhavan believes that, Kesari Chapter 2 has a profound effect on audiences one that goes far beyond just a typical viewing experience. As he puts it, the impact "seeps into one's very bones."

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Madhavan shared a memorable moment from the filming of 3 Idiots, recalling that during production, he had warned director Rajkumar Hirani that it would be hard for him to top that film. Now, he says, Kesari Chapter 2 has that same special quality.

In the historical drama, Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, the Crown’s lawyer, who appears in a crucial yet secondary role. The film tells the story of C. Sankaran Nair (played by Akshay Kumar) and his confrontation with the British Raj over its involvement in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. While Madhavan’s role may not be the most prominent, he believes it fits perfectly with his aim to be part of meaningful stories.

“To be a small part of something bigger is my goal," he explained. "If the plot pans out, everyone wins."

Madhavan’s choice to work on such films reflects his preference for stories with depth over chasing popularity. He remarked that he's never concerned with how much time he spends on screen or how his image is portrayed. In fact, he even admitted that he’s never asked about the size of his face on a poster.