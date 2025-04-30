Anupam Kher introduces Shubhangi as the lead in Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher revealed debutante actor Shubhangi as the lead in his upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great. Her character promo was also unveiled on Monday at an event where Kajol introduced her and gave her best wishes.

The promo shows Shubhangi as a free-spirited girl in a set of different visuals. In a shot, she is seen standing atop the sunroof of a car, marvelling at the surroundings. In another sequence, she is running in the forest, following a bird.

As per a press release, Shubhangi was selected from Anupam’s acting school, Actor Prepares, where she trained over the years. Reflecting on casting her in the film, Anupam said, “Shubhangi was the chosen one who is an exceptionally bright talent. She has given her all to portray Tanvi—a story very close to my heart. I hope audiences embrace her with the love and encouragement she truly deserves. I cannot wait for the world to witness the magic she has brought to Tanvi The Great. I am deeply grateful to Kajol for her support and for giving Shubhangi so much love on this important occasion."

Shubhangi said, “My joy had no limits when I got to know I would be playing the role of Tanvi. Embodying the character of Tanvi has been an overwhelming yet an enriching experience. Working alongside so many legends in the film has strengthened my foundation, and I am determined to continue working even harder.”

The film is based on a story by Anupam, who has also written the screenplay with Ankur Suman and Abhishek Dixit. It features music by MM Keeravani and lyrics by Kausar Munir. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studio along with National Film Development Corporation.