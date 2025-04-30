Influencer Misha Agarwal's death: Family confirms suicide, fans are sceptical

The online community is reeling following the tragic death of popular content creator Misha Agrawal, whose family confirmed yesterday that she died by suicide on April 24th, just two days before her 25th birthday.

Initial news of Ms. Agrawal's passing emerged on her Instagram account on April 26th with a simple post stating her birth and death dates. This sparked confusion amongst her significant online following. In a statement released on April 30th, her sister shared the details, explaining that Ms. Agrawal had been battling with her mental health, particularly concerning her social media presence.

According to the family's statement, Ms. Agrawal, a law graduate who was also preparing for civil service exams, had become increasingly distressed by the decrease in her Instagram follower count. Her sister recounted emotional conversations where Ms. Agrawal expressed fears that a decrease in followers would ruin her career and leave her feeling worthless. Despite her sister's attempts to offer reassurance and encourage her to view Instagram as simply entertainment, Ms. Agrawal's was consumed by digital metrics, ultimately leading to her tragic decision.