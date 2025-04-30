Shah Rukh Khan in talks to join Marvel universe

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could soon be making his Hollywood debut. According to a report by Hindustan times, the actor is in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While nothing is confirmed yet, fans are already very excited.

The news was first shared on the social media site X by the account @MarvelLeaks22. They said that Khan’s possible role will not be in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently being made. Talks are said to be in the early stages, and no other details have been shared.

Fans quickly reacted online. Many called the idea of SRK joining the MCU “epic” and said it would be a huge moment for both Bollywood and Hollywood.