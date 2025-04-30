Shah Rukh Khan in talks to join Marvel universe

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could soon be making his Hollywood debut. According to a report by Hindustan times, the actor is in talks with Marvel Studios for a role in an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While nothing is confirmed yet, fans are already very excited.
The news was first shared on the social media site X by the account @MarvelLeaks22. They said that Khan’s possible role will not be in Avengers: Doomsday, which is currently being made. Talks are said to be in the early stages, and no other details have been shared.
Fans quickly reacted online. Many called the idea of SRK joining the MCU “epic” and said it would be a huge moment for both Bollywood and Hollywood.
Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays the new Captain America, recently praised Shah Rukh Khan in an interview. He said Khan was his favourite Bollywood actor and even called him “the damn best.” Mackie said he would love to see SRK as a member of the Avengers.
Shah Rukh Khan is already well known around the world. Marvel even included a song from one of his films, Swades, in the Disney+ show Ms. Marvel. Also, Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, once called Khan “great” and supported the idea of him joining the MCU.
Although Shah Rukh Khan has never acted in a Hollywood film, his recent movie Dunki was a big success, and he remains one of India’s most loved actors. He is next set to appear in the film King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan.
For now, Marvel Studios and Shah Rukh Khan have not made any official statements. Still, fans around the world are hoping this exciting rumour will soon become reality.