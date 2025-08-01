71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant share best actor honour; '12th Fail' is best feature film

NEW DELHI: Hindi cinema dominated the 71st National Film Awards on Friday with superstar Shah Rukh Khan winning his career's first best actor award for "Jawan" alongside Vikrant Massey for "12th Fail", which was named the best feature film.

The Awards, announced for the year 2023 by jury head and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, recognised Bollywood star Rani Mukerji in the best actress category for "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway". It is also her career's first National Film Award.

"I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'... For me, this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours," Mukerji said in a statement. Gowariker, who directed Shah Rukh in 2004's "Swades", said the actor was recognised for "delivering a powerhouse performance, balancing raw intensity and emotional depth and bringing to life a hero who fights not just enemy but societal boundaries, creating two unforgettable cinema personas".

"Jawan", which minted over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office, was a high-octane thriller from South filmmaker Atlee and featured SRK in the dual role of Army officer Vikram Rathore and his jailor son Azad.

The filmmaker said it was "quite historic" that one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema got an award for best acting at the National Film Awards "after such a long and prolific career".

"Yes, it is amazing... Him getting (the award) for 'Jawan' is something that is great because he's played a double role in that," Gowariker told reporters after the announcement.

The jury praised Massey's performance as one that portrayed the transformative journey of a village boy with "raw honesty and emotional depth".

In a statement, Massey said it was a dream come true moment for him.

"I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan," he added.