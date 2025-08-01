First poster from Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi out

The first poster from Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming film, Nishaanchi was unveiled by the makers on Thursday. Touted to be a “raw and gritty crime drama”, the film stars debutant Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag.
The poster carries an old-school, quirky vibe featuring all the actors. Aaishvary plays a double role in the film as he is seen in the two contrasting avatars in the poster. As per a press release, “The film delves into the complex lives of two brothers who walk starkly different paths, uncovering how their choices shape their destinies.”
Speaking about the film earlier, Anurag said, “We wrote Nishaanchi in 2016. Since then, I have been looking to make this film the way it should be, and was looking for a studio who trusted me to do that, whole heartedly. Amazon MGM loved it, believed in it, and became the wall behind us. This is exactly what happened with all my films that people love - they were backed by great producers and great Studios.”
Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films. It will be released in theatres on September 19.
Anurag’s last directorial, Kennedy is still awaiting release after its premiere at Cannes Film Festival in 2023. Meanwhile, his other film, Monkey in a Cage, featuring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra is set to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Anurag’s last theatrical release was the romantic-drama Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat, which released in 2023 and starred debutant Karan Mehta and Alaya F in the lead roles.