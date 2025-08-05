Pratik Gandhi, Abhishek Banerjee to come together for Scam 1992 writer’s directorial Baaghi Bechare

Sumit, also known for writing the Emmy-nominated series Inside Edge and the biographical drama Srikanth, spoke about attempting a new genre. “Satire, for me, is a form of catharsis. It helps us confront truths that are too absurd to believe and too real to ignore,” he says. “Collaborating with so many creative and talented people on this journey gives me hope that we can continue telling stories that are honest and unafraid to reflect the times we live in.”