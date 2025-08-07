Surveen Chawla, Karanvir Malhotra, and Prajakta Koli to star in the supernatural-horror series Andhera

Speaking about the show, Gaurav said in a press release, “Making Andhera has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had. I’ve always been drawn to horror and the supernatural, so finally putting something out there in these genres feels surreal. From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn’t just scary, but stayed with you—something that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way. The real challenge was to tap into a kind of fear that feels raw and primal, and bring that to life on screen while staying connected to the emotional core.”