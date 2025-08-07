Surveen Chawla, Karanvir Malhotra, and Prajakta Koli to star in the supernatural-horror series Andhera

Surveen Chawla and Prajakta Koli are set to star in the supernatural-horror series Andhera. Produced by Farhan Akthar’s Excel Entertainment, it also stars Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Vatsal Sheth, Parvin Dabas, and Pranay Pachauri in pivotal roles. The eight-episode series is created by Gaurav Desai who has also written it with Raaghav Dar, Chintan Sarda, and Karan Anshuman, and directed by Raaghav.
The makers unveiled a poster of the show to make the announcement. It features Priya, Prajakta and Karanvir in a spooky avatar.
Speaking about the show, Gaurav said in a press release, “Making Andhera has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had. I’ve always been drawn to horror and the supernatural, so finally putting something out there in these genres feels surreal. From the start, the idea was to create something that wasn’t just scary, but stayed with you—something that made you uneasy in a quiet and lasting way. The real challenge was to tap into a kind of fear that feels raw and primal, and bring that to life on screen while staying connected to the emotional core.”
Kassim Jagmagia, Executive Producer, Excel Entertainment added, “With Andhera, we wanted to push the boundaries of genre storytelling in India. This isn’t just a supernatural thriller—it’s a layered narrative about fear, power, and the human psyche. Backed by a stellar ensemble and a bold, cinematic vision, the series explores what happens when darkness is not just around us, but within us. We're proud to collaborate with Prime Video to bring this unique story to audiences worldwide.”
Nikhil Madhok, director & head of originals, Prime Video, India, said “Supernatural horror has been an incredibly exciting space that we have been exploring with very encouraging audience response. With Andhera, we aim to strengthen this further and introduce audiences to a story that is deeply intriguing yet has an emotionally powerful theme. Replete with twists and turns, the gripping drama offers an experience that is intense, immersive, and thought-provoking. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Excel Entertainment once again as we continue to push the envelope of storytelling in India and beyond.”
This is the streamer’s second show after the much-acclaimed, Khauf, which released earlier this year.
Andhera will be released on Prime Video on August 14.