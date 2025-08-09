Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur’s Love in Vietnam gets a release date

Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur’s upcoming romantic drama Love in Vietnam now has a release date. The film, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 12. The film marks the first India-Vietnam collaboration in Hindi cinema. It also marks Vietnamese actor Kha Ngan’s Hindi debut.
Inspired by the novel Madonna in a Fur Coat, the film follows the journey of a young man and a girl diving through life and friendship. The film features an eclectic mix of veteran and celebrated actors including Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Farida Jalal.
Love in Vietnam is a musical love story directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi and presented by Zee Studios. It is produced by Blue Lotus creatives, Innovations India, Rahat Kazmi film studios, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan productions and Mango Tree Entertainment.