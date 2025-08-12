Saare Jahan Se Accha team interview: ‘I don’t have to prove my love for my country to anybody’

Then there is also the politics of such films and shows. In the current political environment, often, war and espionage films become vehicles of bigotry. The “enemy” characters aren’t fleshed out and appear to be caricatures, without credible motivations or depth. “I always take a narration from the makers to understand their intent,” explains Pratik. “While I do read the script, often things get lost in translation.” Anup says that it doesn’t matter if a character seems jingoistic, provided he has reasons to be so. “I don’t have any problem in playing one,” he says. “If you look at characters essayed by both Pratik and Sunny, they are just two sides of the same coin. There is no right or wrong. It doesn’t matter if the jingoism is from one side or another, till it has a reason to be there.”