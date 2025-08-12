Jolly LLB 3 gets a first look, teaser to be out on this date

The release date of the teaser of Jolly LLB 3, starring Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar, has been unveiled. The first glimpse of the Subhash Kapoor directorial, also featuring Saurabh Shukla, will be shown on Tuesday (August 12). The makers also released a motion poster, which gives a first look at the film's main characters.
Akshay took to X on Monday to share a promo video for the film. It shows Arshad and Akshay as Jagdish ‘Jolly’ Tyagi and Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra trying to get ahead of each other while entering a door. “Case number 1722 ki yachika हुई manzoor! Jolly from Kanpur उर्फ़ asli Jolly hazir hai, my lord! (Case number 1722 has been accepted. Jolly from Kanpur aka the real Jolly is here my lord!).”
Recently, another promo video for the film was released. It featured Saurabh Shukla as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, who said that he is vexed with two ‘Jolly’s’ Jagdish Tyagi (Arshad) and Jagdishwar Mishra (Akshay). Both actors played the titular characters in the 2013 original and the sequel respectively. Judge Tripathi says that now both are coming together and we should not ‘judge’ him if he loses his mind.
Earlier, the makers shared an announcement video for Jolly LLB 3, featuring Arshad, Akshay and Saurabh Shukla.
While the original Jolly LLB was about Arshad’s Jagdish Tyagi, an inconsequential lawyer who argues against Boman Irani’s elite advocate Tejinder Rajpal in a hit-and-run case, Jolly LLB 2 (2017) features Akshay as Jagdishwar Mishra, a shady lawyer who gets a call of conscience when a pregnant woman commits suicide because of his bluff.
Jolly LLB 3 is scheduled to release on September 19.
Akshay was last seen in Housefull 5 (2025), while Arshad was last seen in the film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary (2024). Akshay and Arshad will also be seen together in the upcoming comedy Welcome to the Jungle.