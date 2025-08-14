Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh to star in Ek Chatur Naar; first look poster, release date out

Divya Khossla and Neil Nitin Mukesh are set to star in Ek Chatur Naar, the makers announced on Wednesday. Helmed by OMG (2012) director Umesh Shukla, the film is set to be released in theatres on September 12. Its title has been inspired from the song, ‘Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar’ from Padosan (1968)
The makers unveiled two motion posters of the film which features Divya and Neil in a quirky avatar. In one of them, Divya is shown to be cutting some vegetables and is about slice a finger of Neil which is on the table. In the second poster, Neil is stuck in a cellphone as the long pony tail of Divya surrounds the phone and takes shape of a snake. All the while, a recreated version of the old song from Padosan plays over.
As per a press release, the film is set to be a thriller with “clever twists” and “edge-of-the-seat drama”. According to Instagram tags, it also stars Chhaya Kadam, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma and Zakir Hussain in pivotal roles.
The film is produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad.
Divya was last seen in the crime-thriller, Savi which released in theatres last year and also starred Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Neil featured alongside R Madhavan in Hisaab Barabar which came out on ZEE5 earlier this year. He was recently seen in the web-series Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, which premiered on JioHotstar on May 16 and also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam and Priyank Sharma in pivotal roles.