Saare Jahan Se Accha Series Review: Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja’s espionage thriller is a hit-and-miss

The series attempts to explore the humanity, the interiority and the moral dilemmas of spies, but nothing really sticks. It merely checks off themes like the cost of blind nationalism and the plight of agents, who are faceless patriots, never scratching the surface. We get every cliché in the spy handbook, from clandestine conversation over park benches to cameras hidden in cigarette lighters and pens containing recording devices. Everything is by the book, but there is no reading between the lines. Everything is competent, but nothing is revelatory. An unnecessary voiceover handholds the viewer throughout the show but offers no real insight (“The work of a spy is more difficult than finding a diamond in a coal mine”). You get nothing more than surface-level thrills.