Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story gets release date

The release date of Paresh Rawal’s upcoming film, The Taj Story was announced by the makers on Thursday. It is set to be released in theatres on October 31. Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the film also stars Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das in pivotal roles.
The makers unveiled a short monologue from the film to make the announcement. In the video, Paresh is seen making an argument about history in court. The caption to the post read, “After 79 year of Independence are we still a slave of Intellectual Terrorism?”
As per a press release by the makers, the film delves into the question of who built the iconic monument of Taj Mahal. “The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts,” read the press note.
The Taj Story is produced by CA Suresh Jha with Vikas Radhesham serving as creative producer.
Paresh was recently seen in Sonakshi Sinha’s psychological thriller, Nikita Roy, which released in theatres on July 18. He will be seen next in Badtameez Gill, Thama, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3.
The actor’s involvement in Hera Pheri 3 was subject to a controversy when he announced in May that he won’t be part of the film. After Paresh’s exit, reports began to surface on May 20 about Akshay suing Paresh and seeking Rs 25 crore in damages for exiting the film after signing a legal contract and starting the shoot. Paresh responded to Akshay’s legal notice.
However, the actor later joined the franchise. Speaking about the controversy in an interview, Paresh said, “There’s no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted.”