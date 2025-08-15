Court Kacheri Series Review: An exploration of ethics in law with oodles of unwinding humour

When it comes to performances, Ashish Verma perfectly embodies Param, a young man searching for his soul amid a system where he feels out of place. Whether Param does something outrageous or weeps his heart out, you feel for him thanks to how authentically Ashish handles the role. Puneet Batra plays Suraj Beriya, another young man who wants to get away from the shade of his senior and father figure, Harish Mathur (Pavan Malhotra). Puneet portrays the character in a way that makes him come across as neither too diffident nor too confident. And much like Ashish, he too finds the perfect metre between something outrageously funny and a more thoughtful moment, which demands our complete attention. The actor maintains a high level of energy and brings his comic chops to some of the series’ over-the-top moments. Also watch out for Amarjeet Singh, whose shenanigans and occasional outbursts are characteristic of a frustrated youngster, without the resources to start something on his own. However, Pavan Malhotra is the star of the series; the veteran actor delivers another stupendous performance, albeit in a role that does not test the full weight of his acting prowess. He ensures that Harish Mathur remains a dignified figure even when the series suggests otherwise. The actor barely says any dialogue, yet his character often speaks volumes with his expressions, especially that cheeky smile.