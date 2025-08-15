Court Kacheri Series Review: An exploration of ethics in law with oodles of unwinding humour
Ruchir Arun’s new series Court Kacheri explores the inner workings of a court and the questions of right and wrong that haunt lawyers. It has oft-used elements, such as a youngster seeking his legendary father’s validation, while wanting to forge his own path in career and life. Despite the familiarity, the series remains consistently engaging thanks to the interesting themes it explores, the breezy and fast-paced treatment, and the fabulous performances from the central cast.
Param Mathur (Ashish Verma) has no intention of becoming a lawyer, but he is on course of turning into one thanks to the pressure of wanting to follow in his father’s (Pavan Malhotra) footsteps. Param wants to tell his father why he wants to pursue a career in hotel management in Canada instead, but he finds it hard to do so as the old man’s legacy looms over him like a massive shadow. It is a classic premise, reminiscent of films such as Wake Up Sid. However, Court Kacheri constantly shifts back and forth between Param’s personal story and a broader plot that follows a divorce case, where his father is the lead advocate for the plaintiff.
The biggest strength of the series is its pacing, and the limited number of episodes. Director Ruchir ensures to fill the five-episode series with elaborate gags with hilarious throwaway lines. One moment where Param visits a police station to find his way out of a situation is particularly memorable for how the series weaves it into the overall plot, parts of which talk about ethics in law.
The series also makes a compelling case for what it means for lawyers to operate within a flawed and corrupt system with its own ethical framework. Just because you have a client who you feel may be guilty of what they have been accused of doing, should you not represent them to the best of your abilities?
Court Kacheri argues that lawyers are within their rights to serve as defendants or prosecutors, as long as they believe in good faith that justice lies with their clientele. There are no conventional heroes or antagonists in the series, although for a good part, it may make you believe that certain characters have major negative shades. When the tone shifts from the downright comical to something more pensive, it mostly feels convincing. Further, the treatment from the makers also helps ensure that the series steers clear of any potentially problematic areas, especially those concerning the divorce case. For example, it neither uses the case for soapy melodrama nor makes a sweeping moral judgement on divorce and the people involved in it. Instead of all that, the show uses the case as a vehicle to explore the central theme of legal ethics, ensuring that the focus remains on the lawyers and their dilemmas.
When it comes to performances, Ashish Verma perfectly embodies Param, a young man searching for his soul amid a system where he feels out of place. Whether Param does something outrageous or weeps his heart out, you feel for him thanks to how authentically Ashish handles the role. Puneet Batra plays Suraj Beriya, another young man who wants to get away from the shade of his senior and father figure, Harish Mathur (Pavan Malhotra). Puneet portrays the character in a way that makes him come across as neither too diffident nor too confident. And much like Ashish, he too finds the perfect metre between something outrageously funny and a more thoughtful moment, which demands our complete attention. The actor maintains a high level of energy and brings his comic chops to some of the series’ over-the-top moments. Also watch out for Amarjeet Singh, whose shenanigans and occasional outbursts are characteristic of a frustrated youngster, without the resources to start something on his own. However, Pavan Malhotra is the star of the series; the veteran actor delivers another stupendous performance, albeit in a role that does not test the full weight of his acting prowess. He ensures that Harish Mathur remains a dignified figure even when the series suggests otherwise. The actor barely says any dialogue, yet his character often speaks volumes with his expressions, especially that cheeky smile.
Court Kacheri does stumble a little, especially in one place where a key character deliberately creates chaos to distract the attention of lawyers and the judge in the courtroom. One would wish that the series avoided such commercial compromises and focused instead on the central plot. A later decision to ensure political correctness feels unnecessary, particularly in a series that bats for the importance of lawyers in society. However, for the most part, Court Kacheri remains a fun romp through the farcical facade of the justice system—the kind which helps you unwind after a long, excruciating day at work.