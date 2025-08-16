Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' wins best film and director at Indian film festival of Melbourne 2025

MELBOURNE: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's moving drama Homebound dominated the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 awards night, bagging the coveted honours of Best Film and Best Director.

Ghaywan’s film, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa and Janhvi Kapoor, triumphed at the annual gala, which celebrates the finest in Indian cinema on a global stage, on Friday night.

Homebound, which explores themes of belonging, displacement, and the emotional complexities of returning home, will also serve as the festival's closing film on 24 August.

In addition to Ghaywan’s double win, the evening saw Bollywood star Aamir Khan receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award for his decades-long contribution to the industry.

“I have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age. Filmmaking is a collaborative art, and this award and recognition wouldn't have been possible without my writers, directors, co-stars, and the audiences who have given me the opportunity to tell stories and be part of the many stories I have been part of,” Aamir, who most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Sitaare Zameen Par, said in a statement.

Abhishek Bachchan was named Best Actor (Male) for his performance in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want to Talk, while Geetha Kailasam won Best Actor (Female) for Angammal, which also took home the Best Indie Film award.

“Life has come full circle for me. I came here in 2022, when I was feted with the Excellence in Cinema Award for my body of work. But this is an emotional moment for me — to receive the Best Actor award on this very stage and be recognised for my role in a film that is extremely special to me.