Aryan Khan is set to 'toast and roast' in his upcoming directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

NEW DELHI: The makers on Sunday released the first look teaser of Aryan Khan's directorial debut "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".

"The Ba***ds of Bollywood" is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour.

It promises a stylised yet chaotic world, provocative yet rooted, according to a press release.

Written and created by Aryan alongside Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan the Netflix show is produced under Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt Ltd.

It features the star-studded cast comprising Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.