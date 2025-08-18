Ravi Kishan, Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar join cast of Mirzapur film

As per a report in HTCity, a source told the publication, “Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast of the film. The mahurat puja of the film took place on Thursday and they were present in the celebrations. Their characters are being kept as a big surprise for the fans."
The source added, "The look tests and reading sessions of the cast have already started and will continue for next few days. Jitendra and Ravi have also joined the pre-production work. The film will go on floors next month.”
A film on the popular web series was announced in 2024 with Ali, Pankaj and Divyenndu appearing in a video together. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026.
In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ali had spoken about the film and said, “We are very excited. It is the OG cast and we are going at the back of the table. Back in time, I suppose. It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking."
Following this, he was asked if it was a Mirzapur prequel. To which the actor said, “You will find out. But we are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that. It wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move."