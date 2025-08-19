Ali Fazal takes up investigative duties in new thriller series Raakh; first look out

Actor Ali Fazal will soon be seen donning khaki in Prime Video’s upcoming investigative crime-thriller series Raakh, the first look for which was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The show will also star Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir.
The show has been directed by Prosit Roy and written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi.
Prime Video shared Ali's look on Instagram which shows him as a policeman standing on a street and looking perturbed. “JUSTICE will rise from the ashes #RaakhOnPrime, New Original Series, Coming 2026,” reads the caption.
Earlier it was reported that the show might be based on the infamous Ranga-Billa murder case of 1978, although this has not been confirmed by the makers.
A source close to the production had shared, “The team has been researching the case in detail for months now. The show which has commenced shoot in the capital will focus on the events as they unfolded following the murder case. It’s being treated with sensitivity and aims to show how deeply the case affected Delhi. The shoot is currently on in various parts of the city.”
The case dates back to 1978 when 16-year-old Geeta Chopra and her brother, 14-year-old Sanjay, were kidnapped by Kuljeet Singh (alias Ranga Khus) and Jasbir Singh (alias Billa) in Delhi and were eventually brutally murdered. Ranga and Billa were sentenced to death for the crime.
When it comes to other projects, Ali was last seen in Metro…In Dino (2025). He also has Lahore 1947 in the pipeline. Sonali was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Abhishek Bachchan starrer Be Happy (2025). She is also part of the ongoing series The Broken News.