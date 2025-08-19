Meet the characters of Thama: Ayushmann Khurrana is ‘humanity’s last hope’ against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘king of darkness’

Maddock Films on Monday, a day ahead of the reveal of the first glimpse of their next Thama, unveiled the characters of the film. In separate posts, the production house shared character posters from the film on their official Instagram handle.
Ayushmann Khurrana is seen in a vampirish look wearing black overalls. His character is named Alok in the film and has been described as “humanity’s last hope.” “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri Umeed (Humanity’s last hope),” reads the caption. Rashmika Mandanna is wearing a green, off-shoulder dress and is in a more medieval look. She plays Tadaka, described as “the first ray of light.” “Presenting Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi paheli kiran (first ray of light),” reads the caption for her post.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks villainous as Yakshasan, the “king of darkness” while Paresh Rawal plays Ram Bajaj Goyal, seemingly a play on his iconic character Ram Gopal Bajaj from Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He has been described as somebody who looks for “tragedy in comedy.”
The first look of Thama is slated to be shown on Tuesday (August 19) at 11.11 am.
Previously a promo video of Thama was released by the makers on Independence Day. Production house Maddock Films, shared a video on their social media which featured the creatures from their different films. “Who is the most powerful?” a voiceover asks in Hindi. “A Stree who goes away when asked to visit tomorrow? A Sarkata who is headless? A Bhediya who is only half wolf? Or a Munjya who keeps doing ‘lagin, lagin’ all the time? There is another one, the most powerful one…” Visuals of bats are then seen, accompanied by an evil laugh.
Thama is touted to be a love story in which Ayushmann is slated to play a vampire. The film will be helmed by Munjya (2024) director Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik.
As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Thama is expected to be set in two different time periods - the present north Indian city and the Vijayanagara Empire. Nawaz plays the main antagonist, a violent character from centuries ago who is looking to take revenge in the present time.