Veteran actor Achyut Potdar passes away at 90

MUMBAI: Actor Achyut Potdar, best known for his roles in TV shows and films like Bharat Ek Khoj, Pradhan Mantri, and 3 Idiots, has died in a hospital here due to heart-related issues. He was 90.

Potdar was admitted to Jupiter Hospital around 4 pm on Monday and was declared dead at 10.30 pm.

"He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues on Monday, around 4 pm. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10.30 pm due to heart related issues as he had high BP and weak cardiovascular health," Dr Ravindra Ghawat, Director, Criminal Care Department, Jupiter Hospital, told PTI.

Potdar played supporting roles in many films and TV shows such as Tezaab, Parineeta, Aandolan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Dabangg 2, and Ferrari Ki Sawaari.

His brief appearance as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots (2019), and his dialogue "Kehna Kya Chahte Ho" became one of the fan favourite moments from the Aamir Khan-starrer movie and has been recreated in pop culture, time and again through memes.