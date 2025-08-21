The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview: Aryan Khan's series promises meta-humour and filmy fun

The preview of Aryan Khan's debut directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.
SRK introduced the cast of the show in his inimitable style and playful humour. The show boasts an ensemble of Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli, along with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor.
The preview takes the viewer into the glam and glitz of Bollywood. Lakshya is introduced as Aasmaan Singh, an outsider on the way to become a superstar. His entourage consists of his live-wire of a friend, played by Raghav Juyal. Bobby Deol is the haughty superstar Ajay Talwar, whose daughter, played by Sahher Bambba, will be a romantic interest to Lakshay's Aasmaan. Manish Chaudhari is an old school Hindi film producer Sodawallah. while Mona Singh essays the role of Aasmaan's mother. The preview has glimpses of Karan Johar and Salman Khan's 'sweary' cameos. Ranveer Singh also appears in a scene. The show promises to be quintessential Bollywood and also hints at a lot of meta humour in store. In a scene Lakshya's Aasmaan is put behind bars and the cop says "One gets more famous after being in jail," a tongue-in-cheek comment on Aaryan's widely-reported arrest.
Talking about the series, Aryan said, “With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems."
Proud father Shah Rukh, added, "It’s a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that’s sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold."
Music for the show has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta.
The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18.