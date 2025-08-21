The Ba***ds of Bollywood preview: Aryan Khan's series promises meta-humour and filmy fun

The preview takes the viewer into the glam and glitz of Bollywood. Lakshya is introduced as Aasmaan Singh, an outsider on the way to become a superstar. His entourage consists of his live-wire of a friend, played by Raghav Juyal. Bobby Deol is the haughty superstar Ajay Talwar, whose daughter, played by Sahher Bambba, will be a romantic interest to Lakshay's Aasmaan. Manish Chaudhari is an old school Hindi film producer Sodawallah. while Mona Singh essays the role of Aasmaan's mother. The preview has glimpses of Karan Johar and Salman Khan's 'sweary' cameos. Ranveer Singh also appears in a scene. The show promises to be quintessential Bollywood and also hints at a lot of meta humour in store. In a scene Lakshya's Aasmaan is put behind bars and the cop says "One gets more famous after being in jail," a tongue-in-cheek comment on Aaryan's widely-reported arrest.