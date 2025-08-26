Soha Ali Khan: I have done a feature film with R Madhavan, with whom I am collaborating after about 20 years

Soha remembers the first time her body underwent a change. It was during her teenage years, when puberty often hits like a wrecking ball. “I actually attained it quite late in my class,” she says. “I was waiting, thinking, ‘when will all this happen to me?’ and then it did, I was like ‘why was I waiting for this to happen?’ It was a complicated time.” She also revealed how, at the time, her mother (veteran actor Sharmila Tagore), had become a “handwriting expert”. “She used to say, ‘your handwriting has become smaller,’ which means you are hiding things. Luckily, I grew up in a close-knit family, so I could discuss ‘growing up confusions’ with my mother and my elder sister. These days, however, we live in nuclear families and both parents are almost always working and expect that the kid will learn everything in school. It can’t be like that.”