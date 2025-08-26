Varun Dhawan wraps shooting for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Varun Dhawan has wrapped shooting for his upcoming romantic-comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles.
Varun took to social media to make the announcement as he posted a series of photos from the set. In one photo, he is seen in the middle of a shot with Shashank. In another group photo, Varun is posing for a photo with producer Karan Johar, Shashank, Sanya, Rohit and Janhvi.
Sharing the photos, Varun wrote, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is done. Mai phirse aaraha hun Shashank Khaitan ke direction me (I am returning under the direction of Shashank Khaitan once again).”
The official plot has been kept under wraps, but as per reports, the film revolves around Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi Kumari (Janhvi), two people with opposite personalities. Sunny is a fun-loving and carefree guy, while Tulsi is a cultured and serious girl. Destiny brings them together, and they fall in love.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.
The film has been delayed twice before. First, it was scheduled to be released on April 18 which was pushed to September 12 later. It marks the second collaboration between Varun and Janhvi, following their first film together, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, which released in 2023.
Varun was last seen in the mass-actioner Baby John, which turned out to be a box-office failure.