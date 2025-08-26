Guneet Monga Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to present Manoj Bajpayee’s Jugnuma; film to release on this date

Writer-director Raam Reddy called creating Jugnuma “a deeply personal journey”, revealing that it draws heavily from memory, folklore and history. "I feel grateful that it resonated with global audiences before coming home to India. To have cinematic visionaries like Anurag Kashyap and Guneet Monga join us as presenters is a huge honour, and having Flip Films to distribute it gives me immense joy. The film was designed to be a larger-than-life sensory experience and it was always my dream that its sense of scale should be experienced in theatres. I cannot wait to share that cinematic world with a pan-India audience on September 12,” he said.