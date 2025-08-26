Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty to star in Do You Wanna Partner; first look, release date out

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty are set to star in the upcoming comedy-drama series, Do You Wanna Partner. It will be released on Prime Video on September 12. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar, created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak, the series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun. It also stars Jaaved Jaafery, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha in pivotal roles.
The first look poster features Diana and Tamannaah wearing yellow-coloured sunglasses as they are standing next to each other. As per a press release, the two play best friends, Shikha and Anahita, who are on a mission to launch their own alcohol start-up. “Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo’s journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer,” said the release.
The series is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. Speaking about it, Karan said, “Do You Wanna Partner is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It’s quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad.”
Adding that the collaboration with Prime Video continues to be “creatively fulfilling”, Karan said, “Together, we’ve brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We’re proud of the colourful, chaotic world we’ve built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I’m thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe.”
Somen Mishra, who serves as the executive producer of the show, said, “This series has been an immensely rewarding creative journey – from concept to screen. What sets it apart is not just its humour and vibrancy, but the way it celebrates ambition and female friendship with honesty and heart.”
He added, “Tamannaah and Diana light up the screen with their electric chemistry, while the rest of our stellar cast members adds texture, weight and warmth to the world we’ve built. The writing team, led by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora, has created a world that is contemporary, hilarious, and full of heart, brought to life brilliantly under Achint and Collin’s direction.”