Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial Full Plate starring Kirti Kulhari to premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2025

Tannishtha Chatterjee’s next film as a writer-director, Full Plate, starring Kirti Kulhari in the lead will have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2025, she announced on Tuesday. The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra and Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.
Tannishtha shared two posters from the film featuring Kirti wearing a burqa. She wrote a long note in the caption describing the challenging process of making the film in the middle of her cancer diagnosis. She had earlier shared that she was diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer 8 months before. Beginning her note by thanking everyone who sent her good wishes, Tannishtha said that she was overwhelmed by all the love she received.
“It’s easy to feel like the world is all doom and gloom, but thank you for making me feel that it’s not and that humanity still exists. I don’t want this to sound like an award acceptance, speech. So please forgive me if it does sound so. In the middle of a really difficult personal journey, I somehow also managed to finish my film Full Plate which I wrote and directed,” she said.
She added that she was diagnosed with cancer during the post production of the film. “Despite everything I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premiere at the Busan International film Festival 2025. This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredible tough conditions under which we made this film. Needless to say Indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us,” said the writer-director-actor.
Tannishtha then thanked the cast and crew and added, “Huge thanks to Anup and Ashutosh, who came on board to back us financially when we needed it most. And Shubha for bringing them on board. Kirti, Sharib, Monica, Indraneil and my whole cast and crew… what can I even say…this one is for everyone. I love you all.”
More details from the film are awaited.
Tannishtha’s directorial debut Roam Rome Mein, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead, also had its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019.