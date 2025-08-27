Tannishtha Chatterjee’s directorial Full Plate starring Kirti Kulhari to premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2025

She added that she was diagnosed with cancer during the post production of the film. “Despite everything I am so happy to share that Full Plate will have its world Premiere at the Busan International film Festival 2025. This film is the result of pure grit and total commitment from the entire team who stood strong through not just my health crisis, but the incredible tough conditions under which we made this film. Needless to say Indie films are always a challenge to pull off, and this one really tested us,” said the writer-director-actor.