Challenge to make something relevant and fresh for Salman Khan: Sooraj Barjatya

MUMBAI: Director Sooraj Barjatya says it's always a challenge to create work that feels relevant and fresh for superstar and his long-time collaborator Salman Khan.

Barjatya was set to make an action film with the 59-year-old star but that idea was dropped as the filmmaker was unable to crack the right character for Khan.

The duo have collaborated on hits such as "Maine Pyar Kiya" (1989), "Hum Aapke Hain Koun" (1994), "Hum Saath Saath Hain" (1999), and "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" (2015).

"There are some subjects that you are not able to take it forward, you are unable to crack the climax or get the character, so till all of this does not come together, it doesn't make sense to make a film.

"I've barely made seven films, but this is what I've decided to do, and till the time I don't feel convinced I won't make it. So, I'm so happy that Salman Bhai is with me, and today to make something relevant and fresh for him at his age is a bigger challenge," the filmmaker told PTI.