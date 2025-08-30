Param Sundari Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s rom-com goes south from the get go

Param Sundari Movie Review: In Bollywood, there are two types of promotions ahead of a film’s release. One is where the actors are found sitting across every other podcaster, sharing their fallibilities, insecurities and struggles. How they felt second fiddle for not being invited to Koffee with Karan for a long time, things like that. Another seems a more clueless one, where you will see the leads touring Tier 2 cities and being captured by paparazzi while eating at iconic joints. My simpleton brain can’t fathom how Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor relishing chaat in Lucknow or savouring chole bhature in Delhi can convince me to go and buy tickets for their latest. It only makes me crave an unhealthy, roadside snack. And with dietary desires like these, I walked into Param Sundari. If, by any chance, films could be tasted, this one is a culinary experience akin to drinking a protein shake from a coconut.