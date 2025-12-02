Girija Oak: Having children has become a remedy for broken relationships

If it was death that made Pankaj realise the importance of mental health, for Neha, it was birth. She found herself suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child in 2018. “I couldn’t understand what was happening,” she says. “I had this beautiful being in front of me, whom I love and adore, but I am also its food source. I wasn’t sleeping well. I couldn’t move much, and then having this baby who is so dependent on me, it got overwhelming at times.” Girija says she had her first tryst with a mental health issue pretty early. “I was 16 or 17, still in school, and I was getting symptoms that were similar to a panic attack. At that time, I thought I had a heart problem,” she says, with a laugh. “The words psychology and psychotherapy weren’t in common parlance. But when I went to my family doctor, they suggested that I should probably talk to someone. That was my first therapy session, and since then I have consulted mental health professionals whenever need be.”