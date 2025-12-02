First-look at Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2 out

Earlier this Monday, Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to drop a poster giving a first look at his character in director Anurag Singh’s film Border 2. "It's the falcons of Guru Nanak who guard the skies of this nation,” reads the caption for the social media post. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh are part of the cast as well.
Diljit also shared a video where his character can be seen clad in an Indian Air Force uniform, and where you can also hear parts of the ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ song from Border. The video confirms speculation about the actor playing a character named Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, the late IAF officer and a Paramvir Chakra recipient, in the Border sequel. Nirmal is the only IAF officer to earn India's highest gallantry award.
Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series are producing the film alongside JP Films’ JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. Gulshan Kumar of T-Series is also presenting it along with JP Dutta's namesake banner.
With the film, the makers aim to carry the legacy of Border forward to the modern-day audience. The film is slated for a January 23, 2026, release in theatres.