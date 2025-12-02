First-look at Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2 out

Earlier this Monday, Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to drop a poster giving a first look at his character in director Anurag Singh’s film Border 2. "It's the falcons of Guru Nanak who guard the skies of this nation,” reads the caption for the social media post. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh are part of the cast as well.