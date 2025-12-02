Siddhant Chaturvedi to headline veteran filmmaker V Shantaram's biopic; first look poster out

Siddhant stated that portraying the veteran filmmaker is "one of the greatest honors of my life". "The more I read about his journey, the more humbled I felt. He wasn’t just a pioneer of Indian and global cinema, he was a visionary who kept pushing forward no matter the obstacles. Stepping into his world has been my most transformative experience as an actor. His life moved me deeply and reminded me of the power of perseverance. It’s a lesson I hope to hold close, both in my work and in every moment of my life," he said, according to Variety.