Ranveer Singh apologizes for mimicking Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' act at IFFI closing ceremony

Actor Ranveer Singh has issued a public apology after facing criticism for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s performance from Kantara during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2025) in Goa on November 28.
At the event, where Shetty was also present, Singh performed an exaggerated version of the Daiva act from the film and referred to daivas as “ghosts,” sparking backlash on social media.
Sharing a story on Instagram on Tuesday, Singh clarified his intentions, stating, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”
“I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," he added.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, directed by Shetty, released in October as a prequel to 2022’s Kantara. Singh will next appear in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, releasing this Friday.
A source cited by Bangalore Times revealed that Singh, upon seeing Shetty after descending from the stage, began mimicking the Daiva act, despite Shetty politely asking him to stop. The actor returned to the stage and performed the act again.
The source added, “His intention wasn’t wrong, but referring to the Daiva as a ‘female ghost’ and performing the act while wearing shoes shocked many. Rishab stayed calm and chose not to escalate it at such a high-profile event.”
Singh had also asked on stage whether the audience would like to see him in the third installment of Kantara, adding to the controversy.
Rishab Shetty hasn't reacted to the controversy till now.