Ranveer Singh apologizes for mimicking Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' act at IFFI closing ceremony

Actor Ranveer Singh has issued a public apology after facing criticism for mimicking Rishab Shetty’s performance from Kantara during the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI 2025) in Goa on November 28.

At the event, where Shetty was also present, Singh performed an exaggerated version of the Daiva act from the film and referred to daivas as “ghosts,” sparking backlash on social media.

Sharing a story on Instagram on Tuesday, Singh clarified his intentions, stating, “My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration.”

“I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise," he added.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, directed by Shetty, released in October as a prequel to 2022’s Kantara. Singh will next appear in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, releasing this Friday.