The Great Shamsuddin Family starring Farida Jalal, Sheeba Chaddha gets premiere date; trailer unveiled

JioHotstar has unveiled the release date and the trailer of The Great Shamsuddin Family, a new feature from Anusha Rizvi, who is known for directing Peepli Live. The upcoming film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 12.
Anusha has also written The Great Shamsuddin Family which follows the story of Bani Ahmed (Kritika Kamra), who has 12 hours to complete an application, when her family arrives at her house, to deal with a crises.
The cast of The Great Shamsuddin Family also includes Juhi Babbar Soni, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Purab Kohli, Sheeba Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi, Joyeeta Dutta, Nishank Verma, Manisha Gupta, Rana Pratap Senger, Rahul Misha Jeff Goldberg, Anushka Bannerjee (in her debut), and Farida Jalal.
Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, and Mahmood Farooqui are producing the film. Third World Films is backing The Great Shamsuddin Family, while Star Studios 18 is presenting it.
Simran Hora is composing music for the film, which features lyrics by late Ghulam Rabbani Taban. The crew of the film also includes Debashish Remy Dalai as the director of photography, Konark Saxena as the editor, and Madhusudhan N as the production designer.
The Great Shamsuddin Family will be Anusha's first film after Peeple Live (2010), which was produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, and starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others. Peepli Live follows the story of a farmer in his quest to secure some money to secure his farm.