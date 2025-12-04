Aamir Khan Productions announces Vir Das directorial Happy Patel; film marks return of Imran Khan to the big screen

The production house made the announcement via a quirky video in which Aamir is questioning Vir’s approach to the film. “You think getting beaten up is action? Your idea of romance is getting slapped by the girl? I requested for one item number, you have done it yourself!” Aamir is seen reprimanding Vir. “This film will be a flop,” he says and then Vir makes the mistake of bringing up Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon Aamir is sitting on top of Vir and raining punches but the comedian is saved by the audience who has come out of the theatre after watching Happy Patel. Everybody is full of praise and like a typical producer Aamir is quick to take credit (“I knew this will be a hit”). We then get a glimpse of the film and it also shows Imran Khan and Aamir. Along with Vir, this is a Delhi Belly (2011) reunion.