Aamir Khan Productions announces Vir Das directorial Happy Patel; film marks return of Imran Khan to the big screen

Aamir Khan Productions announced on Wednesday that they are backing a spy-comedy film called Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jaasoos. The movie marks the directorial debut of comedian and actor Vir Das and will also feature him in the lead role along with Mona Singh.
The production house made the announcement via a quirky video in which Aamir is questioning Vir’s approach to the film. “You think getting beaten up is action? Your idea of romance is getting slapped by the girl? I requested for one item number, you have done it yourself!” Aamir is seen reprimanding Vir. “This film will be a flop,” he says and then Vir makes the mistake of bringing up Laal Singh Chaddha. Soon Aamir is sitting on top of Vir and raining punches but the comedian is saved by the audience who has come out of the theatre after watching Happy Patel. Everybody is full of praise and like a typical producer Aamir is quick to take credit (“I knew this will be a hit”). We then get a glimpse of the film and it also shows Imran Khan and Aamir. Along with Vir, this is a Delhi Belly (2011) reunion.
Vir mostly does standup comedy but has also been part of iconic films like Go Goa Gone (2013). After making his screen debut with Namastey London in 2007, the comedian-actor has featured in films like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Badmaash Company (2010) and Mastizaade (2016). He also led the 2020 Netflix series Hasmukh and was also seen in Ananya Pandey led show Call Me Bae (2024).
Happy Patel is slated to release on January 16 next year.