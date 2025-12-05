Hindi

Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta's Four More Shots Please gets premiere date

The fourth season of Four More Shots Please, also starring Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo, will mark the final season of the series
Prime Video has announced the premiere date for the fourth and final season of Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta’s Four More Shots Please. The final season will premiere on December 19.

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy and directed by Arunima Sharma and Neha Parti Matiyani, Four More Shots Please also stars Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Lisa Ray, Prateik Smita Patil, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman in pivotal roles.

Four More Shots Please is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. It tells the stories of four flawed women from different walks of life facing issues and standing together in their problems. The first season of the show premiered in 2019 and was directed by Anu Menon. The second season was released in 2020 and was directed by Nupur Asthana. The third season aired in 2022 with Joyeeta Patpatia as the director.

Four More Shots Please season 4 is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

