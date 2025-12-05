Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta's Four More Shots Please gets premiere date

Four More Shots Please is written by Devika Bhagat with dialogues by Ishita Moitra. It tells the stories of four flawed women from different walks of life facing issues and standing together in their problems. The first season of the show premiered in 2019 and was directed by Anu Menon. The second season was released in 2020 and was directed by Nupur Asthana. The third season aired in 2022 with Joyeeta Patpatia as the director.