It’s a wrap on Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan was wrapped up on Sunday. The movie’s production house Thespian Films took to social media on Sunday to share some pictures from the last day on sets. One of the pictures show Saif and the film’s director Priyadarshan cutting a ‘It’s a wrap’ iced cake. Saiyami Kher, who is also part of the film, can also be seen in the photos.
“It’s a wrap of our film ‘Haiwaan’! Our hearts are full today with love, gratitude and pride! See you soon at the Theaters!” reads the caption on the post.
Haiwaan is inspired by Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam (2016), though with significant changes to both dialogue and screenplay, as told by the filmmaker. The original film featured Mohanlal as a visually impaired man who becomes the unlikely protector of a judge’s daughter. Recently, Priyadarshan confirmed that Mohanlal will appear in a cameo role in the film.
The film brings together the trio of Akshay, Saif, and Priyadarshan for the first time and also reunites Akshay and Saif on screen after 17 years since their last outing in Tashan (2008). The film also features Shriya Pilgaonkar. The makers are planning a 2026 release for the film.