It’s a wrap on Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan was wrapped up on Sunday. The movie’s production house Thespian Films took to social media on Sunday to share some pictures from the last day on sets. One of the pictures show Saif and the film’s director Priyadarshan cutting a ‘It’s a wrap’ iced cake. Saiyami Kher, who is also part of the film, can also be seen in the photos.