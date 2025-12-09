Anand Gandhi: We can’t stop AI from venturing into filmmaking

The first thing to understand is that there is not one story which will be showcased across various mediums. We have written a vast, sprawling mythology of hundreds of different tales. It’s like the hero of one story is the villain in another, the background of one can be the forefront for another. The whole MAYA universe is designed in a way that you can enter through one story and then hop on to any other. It’s a network and not a linear graph. The reason we wanted for it to have different mediums is because we wanted the story to determine what form it should take. If a tale needs active participation, we made it into a game. If it needs the viewer to just immerse themselves, it has been made into a film.