Salman Khan confirms working on Kick 2 at Bigg Boss 19 finale

On Sunday the grand finale of the 19th season of Bigg Boss Hindi took place, crowning Gaurav Khanna as the title winner of the season. During the finale event, Salman Khan, who has hosted all seasons of Bigg Boss so far, revealed that he is currently working on the sequel for Kick.
Speaking to one of the contestants in Bigg Boss, Salman revealed, "I’m currently doing Kick 2." However, the actor didn't shed more light on the film and what it will entail.
Back in October 2024, when producer Sajid Nadiadwala, also director of Kick, collaborated with Salman Khan for Sikandar, the two announced that they were reuniting for Kick 2. However, there were no updates about the development of the film thereafter.
Kick, a comedy action movie, marked Sajid’s directorial debut and emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. It was also Salman’s first film to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the movie was an official remake of Telugu star Ravi Teja's 2009 film of the same title.
Previously, in March this year, Jacqueline Fernandez told reporters at the Zee Cine Awards, "I really do hope that it happens soon because there has been so much love given to the Kick brand by fans, and it changed my life. I really do hope that it comes through, and fingers crossed it will." The makers of Kick 2 are yet to divulge details about the sequel's cast, plot, and more.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to headline Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, portraying an army officer in the film inspired by the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.