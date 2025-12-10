Tamannaah Bhatia to play yesteryear actress Jayashree in V Shantaram biopic
Last week we were informed that Siddhant Chaturvedi will be essaying the role of filmmaker and social reformer V. Shantaram in his biopic. The makers also announced on Tuesday that Tamannaah Bhatia will also be part of the film and will be playing actress Jayashree in the film, known for movies like Dr. Kotnis ki Amar Kahani (1946), Shakuntala (1943) and Dahej (1950), among others. She was also the second wife of Shantaram.
The makers also shared a poster of Tamannah as Jayashree, draped in a pink Nauvari saree.
Talking about the role, Tamannaah said, “It’s a great responsibility to portray a character rooted in one of the most influential eras of our cinema. And I feel immensely honoured to bring to life Jayashree, as she has been part of such legendary projects and the amount of grace she had was surreal.”
“Shantaram built a legacy that continues to shape generations, and decoding his universe has allowed me to witness the brilliance of the man behind the legend. Bringing a piece of that legacy to the screen is truly a special feeling, and I am thankful for the makers of V Shantaram to see me as Jayashree,” she added.
Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande and presented by Rajkamal Enterttainment, Camera Take Films, and Roaring Rivers Production V. Shantaram is produced by Rahul Kiran Shantaram, Subhash Kale and Sarita Ashwin Varde.