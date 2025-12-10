Tamannaah Bhatia to play yesteryear actress Jayashree in V Shantaram biopic

Last week we were informed that Siddhant Chaturvedi will be essaying the role of filmmaker and social reformer V. Shantaram in his biopic. The makers also announced on Tuesday that Tamannaah Bhatia will also be part of the film and will be playing actress Jayashree in the film, known for movies like Dr. Kotnis ki Amar Kahani (1946), Shakuntala (1943) and Dahej (1950), among others. She was also the second wife of Shantaram.