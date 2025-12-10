Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight gets streaming date

Speaking about the new season, Nikkhil Advani said, “This time, we are going deeper into India’s most defining months, and focusing on bringing alive not just the political corridors where history was written, but the human stories that carried its weight. These were times of turmoil, courage, and impossible decisions, moments that shaped the soul of a new nation.It’s a reminder of the sacrifice, leadership, and resilience that guided India through its most turbulent transition.” Nikkhil Advani is both the showrunner and director for the show. Meanwhile, the writers’ team includes Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.