Season 2 of Freedom at Midnight gets streaming date

On Tuesday, SonyLiv announced the streaming date for the second season of Freedom at Midnight. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the second season will begin streaming on January 9.
The first season of the historical-drama series was released in November last year, and opened to rave reviews. Based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, Freedom at Midnight is an epic political thriller/drama that vividly brings to life pivotal moments from the year of India’s independence.
The makers of Freedom at Midnight also released an announcement teaser, that established the specific time period where this season will unfold. Produced by Emmay Entertainment in association with StudioNext, the series in its second season promises to delve deeper into the turbulent months that reshaped the subcontinent, capturing the high-stakes decisions in political power corridors as well as the human stories caught in the upheaval of a nation in transition.
Speaking about the new season, Nikkhil Advani said, “This time, we are going deeper into India’s most defining months, and focusing on bringing alive not just the political corridors where history was written, but the human stories that carried its weight. These were times of turmoil, courage, and impossible decisions, moments that shaped the soul of a new nation.It’s a reminder of the sacrifice, leadership, and resilience that guided India through its most turbulent transition.” Nikkhil Advani is both the showrunner and director for the show. Meanwhile, the writers’ team includes Abhinandan Gupta, Adwitiya Kareng Das, Gundeep Kaur, Divya Nidhi Sharma, Revanta Sarabhai, and Ethan Taylor.
In its massive ensemble cast, Freedom at Midnight includes actors like Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Arif Zakaria, Ira Dubey, KC Shankar, RJ Malishka, Rajesh Kumar, Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja.