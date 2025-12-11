Pankaj Tripathi backed Perfect Family renewed for Season 2

The Pankaj Tripathi backed Perfect Family has been renewed for a second season. The first season of the comedy-drama was published on YouTube on November 27.
Through a press release, Pankaj said about the series, "The phenomenal response to Perfect Family has been heartwarming. As this was my debut production, seeing the audience embrace the story and its message means a lot. I am happy to extend my support for the next season as well. The love and encouragement from viewers have motivated us to plan Season 2, and we look forward to bringing an even more impactful chapter to them."
The first season of Perfect Family, stars Gulshan Devaiah, Girija Oak Godbole, Neha Dhupia, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa. The story of the season follows the Karkarias who all live lonely lives, even though they live together. Their intricate dynamics is explored in the first season.
Producer Ajay Rai, said, "We are truly happy to see the reaction from viewers. The acceptance of the subject of mental health, and the way audiences have connected with it, is incredibly encouraging. This response has pushed us to move ahead with the second season. While it’s too early to reveal the exact plan of action, we are definitely gearing up for what’s next.”