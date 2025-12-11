Release date of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 out

The Great Indian Kapil Show is gearing up for its fourth season. The comedy-talk show series will return to Netflix on December 20.
As per a press release shared by the makers, Kapil Sharma will be essaying new avatars this season-- from GenZ Baba and Tau ji to Raja, and Mantri Ji. The makers are also offering an “exciting and truly unexpected guest line-up to the Netflix stage. From World Cup champions and global superstars, to Gen Z icons and Bhojpuri stars.”
Like previous seasons of the show, season 4 will also feature Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be part of the show.
While the makers have not shared which all guests will be a part of the series. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to inform that she will be appearing on season 4 of the show. She posted a selfie and wrote, “@kapilsharma you better be ready. #Mumbai @thegreatindiankapilshow.”
Talking about the new season and his many avatars, Kapil said, “Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai … toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 mein (Everytime I start a new season, I feel like I have already done everything, what new to present? Then the expectations of my audience shows me the way. Coming up with some new characters and the old ones you love on season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show.”
The show will stream on Netflix every Saturday at 8 pm, staring December 20.