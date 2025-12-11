Release date of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4 out

Talking about the new season and his many avatars, Kapil said, “Har baar lagta hai ki ab toh sab kar liya, naye season me kya karunga, lekin phir aapka pyaar aur aapki umeed mujhe kuch naya karne ka rasta dikha deti hai, iss baar bhi aap hi ki ummeedo ne mujhe bahut se naye kirdar aur sath hi wo kirdaar jo aapko humesha se pasand aaye hain, unhe nibhaane ka rasta dikhaya hai … toh aapke liye comedy ke wo saare avtaar lekar aa raha hoon Netflix par, season 4 mein (Everytime I start a new season, I feel like I have already done everything, what new to present? Then the expectations of my audience shows me the way. Coming up with some new characters and the old ones you love on season 4 of The Great Indian Kapil Show.”