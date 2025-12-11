Hrithik Roshan lauds Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar' but disagrees with its 'politics'

NEW DELHI: Actor Hrithik Roshan has praised Aditya Dhar's latest spy action thriller 'Dhurandhar', saying the film's cinematic ambition left a strong impact on him even though he "may disagree with the politics" it presents.

Released on December 5, the high-octane spy thriller is directed and written by Aditya Dhar.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film follows covert intelligence operations set against a backdrop of geopolitical events.

Roshan shared a detailed note on Wednesday, calling 'Dhurandhar' an example of immersive storytelling.

"I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. 'Dhurandhar' is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The actor added that while he differed with the film's political stance, he was compelled to appreciate its craft.

"I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing," Roshan said.

'Dhurandhar', which also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, has performed strongly at the box office since its release on December 5.

The film has sparked significant conversation online, including debates around its themes and politics, with several reviews describing it as "anti-Pakistan" and propagandist in tone.

On Thursday morning, Roshan posted another note, saying the film continued to stay with him.

"Still can't get Dhurandhar out of my mind. @adityadharfilms you are an incredible maker man," he posted, while also praising the ensemble cast.

He singled out their performances, saying: "@ranveersingh the silent to the fierce, what a journey and so damn consistent. #AkshayeKhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @actormaddy bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal... what an ACT, brilliant!!"

The makers have revealed through a post-credit scene that a part two of "Dhurandhar" will arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026 and Roshan said he is "eagerly waiting for" it.

"A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!!!" Hrithik concluded.