Single Papa Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s family-comedy doesn’t always hit the right notes but plays from the heart

The humour lies in the efforts Gaurav takes to transform into the perfect dad. He takes up toddler-care classes and learns what baby-proofing means. But comedy is a tough nut to crack. The jokes are mere wordplays. Impotent is confused as important and if a character talks about the importance of intimacy it is rhymed by the other with kiski maasi (whose aunty?). It gets tiringly repetitive. In most setups, you can see the punchline dragging from a mile away. The situational comedy too isn’t innovative. An irresponsible man coming of age as a father is a fertile premise, but the makers don’t explore it in depth. Gaurav doesn’t exactly get a learning graph. His problems are more external than internal. He might be showcased as an irresponsible adult but he never slips up when it comes to the child. In a house with a growing infant and a man who can’t even make tea for himself, we expect more chaos. We get some scenes of Amul crying incessantly and Gaurav trying to pacify him, but they are all brushed past as montages.