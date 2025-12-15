Radhika Apte on violence in Hindi films: It feels harmful for my mental health

If you look at Radhika’s filmography in the past few years, the output has reduced. She was once the “Netflix girl”, with many on social media quipping about how she is part of every project coming from the OTT platform. Since 2023, her work has been limited to just one film a year. She clarifies it is because she has been trying to write. Previously, there were also reports stating that the actor has been working on her debut-directorial feature Kotya, an action-fantasy about a young migrant worker who gains superpowers after a forced medical procedure. The film is going to be backed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Radhika, however, doesn’t reveal much. “I am learning script writing with a bunch of people and thus have been saying no to acting projects,” she says. We ask what she thinks of artificial intelligence (AI) and its advent into the creative fields? She seems clueless. “I am very old school. I still need my pen and paper,” she says. “I don’t even know what ChatGPT looks like. Is it an app or a website?”