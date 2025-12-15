Hindi

Diljit Dosanjh wraps shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next

Diljit Dosanjh also posted a vlog on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into what a typical day on set looks like for him
L - Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali; R - the duo on the sets of their upcoming film
L - Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali; R - the duo on the sets of their upcoming film
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

After working together on Amar Singh Chamkila, singer-songwriter and actor Diljt Dosanjh, and director Imtiaz Ali are collaborating once again for an untitled film. Sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures which revealed that he was in Punjab, Diljit shared that the film has wrapped production.

He also posted a vlog on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into what a typical day on set looks like for him. He is seen starting his day as early as 4.30 am and going straight into a quick workout session and later sits for breakfast, keeping it simple with fruits and protein before setting off with his team for the day’s shoot. He wrote in the caption, "4 am to 9 pm."

First-look at Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2 out

Recently Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated in two categories for the 53rd International Emmy Awards. It however didn't receive any award at the event. The film, also starring Parineeti Chopra playing Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur, was released directly on Netflix on April 12, 2024 to rave reviews from audiences and critics, with special praise for the film's music by AR Rahman. The biopic drama was based on the life of popular Punjabi musician and singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, tracking their path to success, leading up to their assasination.

Besides this project, Diljit also has Border 2 with director Anurag Singh. He plays a key role as Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh. The film is a long-awaited sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic.

Diljit Dosanjh misses Best Actor award at International Emmys 2025 to Oriol Pla
Imtiaz Ali
Diljit Dosanjh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com