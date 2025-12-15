Diljit Dosanjh wraps shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next

After working together on Amar Singh Chamkila, singer-songwriter and actor Diljt Dosanjh, and director Imtiaz Ali are collaborating once again for an untitled film. Sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures which revealed that he was in Punjab, Diljit shared that the film has wrapped production.
He also posted a vlog on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into what a typical day on set looks like for him. He is seen starting his day as early as 4.30 am and going straight into a quick workout session and later sits for breakfast, keeping it simple with fruits and protein before setting off with his team for the day’s shoot. He wrote in the caption, "4 am to 9 pm."
Recently Amar Singh Chamkila was nominated in two categories for the 53rd International Emmy Awards. It however didn't receive any award at the event. The film, also starring Parineeti Chopra playing Chamkila's wife Amarjot Kaur, was released directly on Netflix on April 12, 2024 to rave reviews from audiences and critics, with special praise for the film's music by AR Rahman. The biopic drama was based on the life of popular Punjabi musician and singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, tracking their path to success, leading up to their assasination.
Besides this project, Diljit also has Border 2 with director Anurag Singh. He plays a key role as Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in key roles. Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Mona Singh. The film is a long-awaited sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic.