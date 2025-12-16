Emraan Hashmi to headline Neeraj Pandey-directed crime series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

After an intense courtroom drama Haq, Emraan Hashmi is all set to headline a crime drama series for his next. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the project has been titled Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and will be available to stream on Netflix. The makers have shared a short glimpse which showcases a few behind-the-scenes of the drama. Along with it, the streamer announced that the teaser for the series will be out on December 17.