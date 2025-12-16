Emraan Hashmi to headline Neeraj Pandey-directed crime series Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

After an intense courtroom drama Haq, Emraan Hashmi is all set to headline a crime drama series for his next. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the project has been titled Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and will be available to stream on Netflix. The makers have shared a short glimpse which showcases a few behind-the-scenes of the drama. Along with it, the streamer announced that the teaser for the series will be out on December 17.
The one-minute-long glimpse shows the high-intensity series being filmed across various locations in the world. A deep crime network involving smuggling gold and other valuables is also shown and Emraan Haashmi is at the centre of it as an officer who wants to crack down the entire market, promising a racy and stunt-heavy action thriller.
Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the cast of Taskaree also features Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar, Freddy Daruwala, Anuja Sathe, Anurag Sinha, Jameel Khan, Virendra Saxena, and Hemant Kher.
Neeraj Pandey is known for A Wednesday!, Special 26, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. He last made Sikandar Ka Muqaddar with Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary and Tamannaah Bhatia which was released last year.
Taskaree marks Neeraj Pandey's third Netflix series after Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. It is backed by his production house Friday Storytellers. A release date for the series is yet to be announced.